Saudis take on burden of oil output cut to support price

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it’s cutting oil production by a million barrels a day through March as a “goodwill gesture.” The cut surprised oil markets where some had expected no change in production from Saudi-led OPEC and a clutch of allies like Russia. The decision comes as the pandemic sows uncertainty about when an economic recovery might arrive and boost sagging demand for energy. Saudi Arabia urged caution, saying demand for oil remains fragile even as the vaccination rollout raises hopes for an eventual return to more normal behavior. The price of oil rallied on Tuesday’s surprise cut by Saudi Arabia.