Puerto Rico to reopen beaches, relax coronavirus curfew

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s new governor says he will reopen beaches, marinas and pools, eliminate a Sunday lockdown and shorten a curfew that has been in place since the pandemic began to control the number of COVID-19 cases. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi stressed on Tuesday that alcohol will be banned at beaches and other places, and that social distancing is required between people who are not family members, with no large groups allowed to gather. Meanwhile, the new curfew will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and face masks remain mandatory.He said the new executive order will be in place for 30 days but can be amended any time.