No officers will be criminally charged in Jacob Blake case

KENOSHA, Wis. (WQOW) - Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley has announced there will be no criminal charges brought against any of the officers in the Jacob Blake case.

The decision was announced on Tuesday.

Blake, who is Black, was left paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back Aug. 23 by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, who had responded to a call at the scene.

The investigation showed Sheskey fired at Blake seven times. He was placed on administrative leave.

On Monday, Gov. Evers called the National Guard to report to Kenosha in anticipation of demonstrations Tuesday night.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” said Evers. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”

