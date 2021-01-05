NAACP calls decision not to charge Kenosha officer ‘shameful and disgusting’

KENOSHA, Wis. (WQOW) - The head of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is not mincing words about the Kenosha County DA's decision not to charge officers for shooting a Black man.

Jacob Blake was left paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back on Aug. 23 by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, who had responded to a call at the scene.

On Tuesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced there will be no criminal charges brought against any of the officers in the case.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called Graveley's decision "shameful and disgusting."

“An unarmed Black man was sprayed with bullets by police. His children were watching. And once paralyzed by the gunshots, he was left handcuffed to a hospital bed. What are we supposed to tell our children tonight, who feel unsafe every single day. Today’s announcement from Kenosha is shameful and disgusting, and only proves how much work still needs to be done. This is far too familiar to the Black community. Jacob Blake’s life matters. Black Lives Matter.” Derrick Johnson, NAACP president

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers also released a statement saying elected officials did not take action.

“Over the past year, our state and country have witnessed a movement—one that echoes hundreds of years of movements that have come before it, demanding justice, equity, and peace for Black lives. What is just as clear today as it has been is we have failed to deliver on these promises, both as a state and as a country. Jacob Blake’s life has forever been changed and his kids witnessed violence no kid should ever see, experienced trauma no kid should ever endure, all while the world watched. And yet, when presented the opportunity to rise to this moment and this movement and take action to provide meaningful, commonsense reform to enhance accountability and promote transparency in policing in our state, elected officials took no action. Today’s decision is further evidence that our work is not done—we must work each day in earnest toward a more just, more fair, and more equitable state and country, and to combat the racism experienced by Black Wisconsinites. I hope for peace and justice for Jacob, his family, and the entire Kenosha community. I reaffirm my commitment to action to build a more just, more equitable state for every Wisconsinite. And I ask those who will exercise their right to assemble tonight and in the days ahead to please do so peacefully and safely.” Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin)

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted his displeasure with the announcement.

BREAKING: Kenosha DA Michael Gravely will NOT charge the officers involved in the August shooting of Jacob Blake. We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice. — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 5, 2021

We will continue to press forward with our own investigation and fight for systemic change in policing and transparency at all levels. We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time. — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 5, 2021

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected from a previous version which says Blake was unarmed.