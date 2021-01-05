N. Korea’s Kim opens congress with policy failures admission

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has opened its first ruling party congress in five years with an admission of policy failures and a vow to lay out new developmental goals. The Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday that North Korea kicked off the Workers’ Party Congress in Pyongyang on Tuesday, with thousands of delegates in attendance. In his opening speech, KCNA cites Kim as saying the previous state developmental goals set in a 2016 congress “were not met in almost all areas to a great extent.”