Marquette, Bucks react to DA’s ruling in Kenosha shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette’s men’s basketball team wore black uniforms in support of a Black man shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by a police officer last summer after it was announced Tuesday no charges would be filed, and the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks said they plan to continue pushing for policy changes in law enforcement. Jacob Blake, who is Black, was left paralyzed after being shot on Aug 23 by officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed because he couldn’t disprove Sheskey’s contention that he acted in self-defense out of fear that Blake would stab him.