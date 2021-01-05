NORTHWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A woman who was likely the oldest person in North Dakota has died at age 115. Family members say Iris Westman died Sunday at the Northwood nursing home where she’d lived since 2012. Relatives say Westman was mentally sharp right up until the end of her life. Great-great niece Katie Pinke says Westman “was always the epitome of a lady. She was so polite and kind and put together. She always shared such grace and kindness.” Pinke says Westman never married or had children, but cultivated relationships with her many nieces and nephews.