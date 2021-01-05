Judge nixes latest Trump bid to invalidate Georgia election

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s latest bid to overturn his election loss in Georgia during a hearing that the president’s lawyer blocked members of the public from listening to remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen on Tuesday denied from the bench a motion seeking to de-certify Georgia’s election. But only those present in the courtroom were able to watch the hearing held via videoconference because the judge’s staff said that Trump’s lawyer did not consent to providing remote access to the public.