Here’s a look at COVID vaccine data in Wisconsin

MADISON (WQOW) - According to the Department of Health Services, just over 420,000 vaccines have been allocated to the Badger State (420,200).

Of those, 266,675 have been shipped and 85,609 have been administered to residents.

Pfizer vaccines have been administered 64,674 times while Moderna vaccines have been used 20,935 times.

State DHS officials say the number of COVID-19 shots in arms had slowed over the holidays but one reason there are fewer doses administered than allocated in the state is because thousands need to be set aside.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says out of the over 420,000 vaccine doses allocated to the state, 106,000 have had to be set aside in preparation for the state's partnership program with Walgreens and CVS who will help dole out the vaccine to long-term care facilities in the next distribution phase.

Palm adds another reason for the lower than expected vaccination numbers is likely due to health care workers taking a much-needed holiday break.

You can see more data here.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker