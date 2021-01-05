Eau Claire Co. hits 80 COVID-19 deaths

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Eighty Eau Claire County residents have now lost their lives at the hands of COVID-19.

The county nearly made it through four months of the pandemic before seeing its first death on June 22, 2020.

In fact, it was the end of October before the death counted started to soar in Eau Claire County. By Oct. 28, 12 residents had died. Within the next week, that number had more than doubled.

There are 15 Wisconsin counties with a higher death toll than Eau Claire County. They are - Brown (166), Dane (190), Dodge (126), Kenosha (126), Kenosha (226), Milwaukee (988), Marathon (160), Outagamie (161), Racine (256), Rock (118), Sheboygan (94), Walworth (99), Washington (100), Waukesha (358), Waupaca (98) and Winnebago (155).

Eau Claire County has a fatality percent of 0.8% which means less than 1% of people who have contracted COVID-19 (9,464) have died.

In addition to the 80 deaths there are 10 probable deaths according to DHS data. That means 10 people have died who had probable cases of COVID-19.

In terms of other local stats, Eau Claire County added 37 confirmed cases of the virus for a total of 9,464.

Chippewa County added 11 new cases for a total of 6,015. A 67th person died.

In Dunn County, 15 cases were added for a total of 3,595. There remains 24 deaths.

