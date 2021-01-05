Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and
sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed
surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Exercise caution regardless of your method
of locomotion given the potential for slick surfaces.
&&