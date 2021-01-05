Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

6:32 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Buffalo

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make some untreated roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

