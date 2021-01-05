Colombia brings back lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As the holiday season winds down, Colombia is experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections that has prompted several cities to impose curfews and stay at home measures that had not been implemented for months. In the capital city of Bogota, the local government locked down three districts that have a population of about 2.5 million people, ordering everything except for supermarkets and pharmacies in that part of the city to close. In Medellin, Colombia’s second largest city, authorities announced a curfew that will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until next week. Night-time curfews have also been adopted in the city of Cali and in some towns along Colombia’s Caribbean coast.