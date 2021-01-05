Cold case 20 year anniversary: Mother desperate for closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - It's a cold case that's been on the mind of deputies at the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office since 2001: the murder of Angelina Wall.

Wednesday will be 20 years since 22-year-old Angelina Wall of Eau Claire was found on the side of County Highway J in Fall Creek.

"How can somebody do this to anybody? How can they do this to my daughter?" asked Lori Bednarczyk, Angelina's mom.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office believes Angelina was abducted while walking home from her job at McDonald's on Hastings Way in Eau Claire and was later murdered on January 6, 2001.

"We believe it wasn't just one person. We believe several people because there was a struggle on that street and she had stopped at a local gas station on Birch Street. Bought a doughnut. That doughnut was found at an intersection," said Ron Cramer, sheriff of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Cramer and his office have followed leads as far as Milwaukee and New York, but they're hoping DNA technology can now help crack the case.

"We've had some suspects that for whatever reason, we have not been able to develop enough on the individual or we're waiting for that next DNA hit to come up," Cramer said.

Bednarczyk last saw her daughter for Christmas just weeks before Angelina was murdered.

"I miss playing cards with her," she said between tears. "I miss the times we'd spend together. Everything."

Bednarczyk is angry about her daughter's death and feels she didn't deserve this.

"She wouldn't have ever hurt a thing! She was a good girl. She loved her family. She loved her church. She loved her Bible."

She says her health is failing and wants her daughter's killer brought to justice before she dies.

"You have no idea what it takes to do this, but I'll fight for her until the day I die," Bednarczyk said.

Her mom decorates her headstone in Minnesota on Angelina's birthday, every holiday and even the anniversary of when her body was found.

Sheriff Cramer says they know how Angelina died through an autopsy, but have not released that information to the public to not compromise the investigation.

If you have information regarding the case, call the Sheriff's Office at 715-839-4709 or Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS. All tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous.