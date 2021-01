Chippewa Steel updates home game schedule

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel announced changes to its home game schedule on Tuesday.

Nine new home game dates are now part of the 2020-21 season:

Thursday, February 11 vs Fairbanks @ 7:10 pm

Wednesday, February 17 vs Kenai River @ 7:10 pm

Wednesday, March 3 vs Austin @ 7:10pm

Friday, March 5 vs Fairbanks @ 7:10pm

Saturday, March 20 vs Minnesota Wilderness @ 7:10 pm

Thursday, May 6 vs Janesville @ 7:10 pm

Friday, May 7 vs Janesville @ 7:10pm

Saturday, May 8 vs Janesville @ 7:10pm

Thursday, May 13 vs Minnesota Wilderness @ 7:10pm

Chippewa's next home game is scheduled for Thursday, January 4 against Janseville.

You can see the entire updated home schedule here