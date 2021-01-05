As second-round stimulus checks go out, many still waiting on first

MADISON (WKOW) -- The IRS is in the process of sending out checks for the second round of stimulus funding, but Americans across the country are still waiting on checks from the first stimulus last April.

"I thought I would get $1,200, but I got nothing," Lacey Drury said.

Drury watched as all her friends and family got their checks, but the money never hit her bank account.

She said she doesn't know why the money hasn't come, particularly because she filed her 2019 taxes on time.

"Someone said that it could have been that I didn't file them yet," she said. "I did file them. I made sure to do it so that I got a direct deposit. It just never came through."

She also has no way to monitor the status of her check. The IRS does have an online tool people can use to check the status of their payment, but it's offline right now. Drury said she never had any luck with the tool even when it was working.

"I try and check the status of it, and it just kind of kicks me back out," she said. "I haven't tried like in the last couple months because I just gave up on it."

Drury lost her job in May and struggled to get unemployment benefits.

"It was kind of a little bit of a struggle, and it's very scary when there's no income coming in," she said. "I was definitely planning on that money like everybody else was. As far as you know, the next round, I'll be shocked if I get this round of stimulus check as well."

But she said she counts herself as one of the lucky ones because her small business took off this year, and she wasn't solely relying on stimulus money to get by.

"It's kind of like a sink or swim type situation, and luckily, I am swimming," she said.

Getting stimulus money if your check never came

But Drury and others in her position aren't out of luck.

According to the IRS's website, anyone who should have gotten money from the stimulus but didn't will be able to get that money when they file their 2020 taxes.

"Eligible individuals who did not receive an Economic Impact Payment this year – either the first or the second payment – will be able to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes in 2021," the website states.

The money will come in the form of a Recovery Rebate Credit. The credit will either increase the amount of your tax return or lower the amount of taxes you owe.

The IRS said people who got a stimulus check but didn't get the full amount of money they were eligible for will also be able to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit.