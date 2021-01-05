Another Dense Fog Advisory- Here’s why we’re stuck in this pattern

Fog was very thick this morning, and while it cleared for some places, Eau Claire stayed foggy for most of the day. The thickness of the fog pulsed thicker and thinner several times throughout the day.

A view from our tower cam near our station on highway 93 just south of Interstate 94 shows this thick fog continuing. The camera is pointed at the interstate ramps with highway 93, which is just 1/4 mile from our camera as the crow flies.

As the fog gets thicker overnight, yet another Dense Fog Advisory has been issued. The Advisory for the gray shaded counties is in effect until 9am Wednesday morning, but patchy fog could continue in spots throughout the day, much like what happened today. Visibility is near or below 1/2 mile in many spots, and will be near zero at times.

With temperatures continuing to be near or below zero, there is enough moisture to freeze to the ground to cause slippery roads.

So, the question remains: why are we having all of this fog? Usually, fog only lasts a night or two then the weather pattern changes. Our weather pattern hasn't changed much.

What's happening is the atmosphere, when in it's normal state is warmest near the ground and cools as you go higher into the atmosphere. At night, the warm air in the middle of the atmosphere doesn't cool as fast as the air near the ground, which in winter is much colder than the air.

Our snow cover and frozen ground remains well below freezing. The air near the surface is cooled by being close to the ground. When this happens, the air in the middle of the atmosphere now is warmer than the air both above it and below it. The layer in the atmosphere where the air warms with height is called an 'inversion'.

Cold air not only will not rise into warm air, cold air is in balance with warm air once it's below it. This means the cold air gets trapped somewhere within a few hundred feet up to a few thousand feet of the ground.

The snow on the ground also has moisture, as does the warmer air. The cold air near the ground will cool to a point where it can no longer hold moisture, and that causes fog and clouds to form.

The only way to stop this process from continuing is to mix the air. That comes from both horizontal wind (what we normally experience) as well as vertical wind, either going up or down. Our winds have been fairly light and will continue to be light for the next several nights. Expect plenty of cloud cover and patchy fog on and off through the next several days and nights.

One positive thing about this gloomy pattern is that the temperatures are well above average. Highs will remain in the upper 20s to low 30s through the weekend. A few flurries are possible from time to time as well, and another weak system arrives between Friday and Saturday.

This system should have enough wind and vertical motion to mix our atmosphere to the point where we can see some sunshine once again by late weekend or early next week.