You Ask, We Answer: Why are some street lights blue and purple?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In another "You Ask, We Answer", one viewer asked why some city street lights have recently taken on a blueish-purple tint, such as the ones on Clairemont Avenue and North Crossing.

WQOW checked in with the city of Eau Claire Engineering Department to learn the answer.

Apparently, it has to do with the way the lights are manufactured, and in this case, these lights not functioning properly.

"My understanding from working with the vendor is that there's a chip driver in the light and it's just a matter of that programming not working correctly," said Leah Ness, the Eau Claire deputy city engineer for development and technology services. "We're working with the vendor on a warranty issue with that, so I don't have a timeline on when they would be replaced. But we're hoping that the vendor will work with us to replace those lights."

