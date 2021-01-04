You Ask, We Answer: Flashing yellow arrow vs. yield sign, who has the right of way?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Monday's You Ask We Answer, a couple of viewers had a traffic-related question.

They asked if someone is turning right with a yield sign and another person is turning left with a flashing yellow arrow, who has the right of way?

The answer is neither according to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.

Cramer said technically if both drivers got into a crash with one another, both drivers could be cited for a traffic violation.

Cramer said the flashing yellow arrow means drivers must yield to oncoming traffic and those who have a yield sign must enter traffic with caution.

When we asked the sheriff who has more right of way over the other, he still said they could both be in the wrong because they were both under caution.

"Who caused the crash originally? Sometimes[deputies] won't cite either individual and actually leave it up to the insurance company because even if you are there, you are 20 percent at fault just for being on the roadway," Cramer said.

Cramer said a traffic violation can lead to a fine of more than $100 by the time it goes to court.