Why snowmobile trails are currently closed

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - With the cold weather, some people are itching to hop on their snowmobiles and hit the trails; but they can't just yet.

Barry Kostka, president of the Associated Snowmobile Clubs of Eau Claire, said the number one reason we can't open the trails now is because we don't have enough snow.

Kostka said 95% of the county's snowmobile trails are on private property, and unless there's at least a foot of good, heavy snow, they're not going out in order to protect the landowners' property as well as themselves.

Kostka said a lot of people also don't realize the tremendous amount of work that goes into grooming the trail system.

"First initial open up takes three days minimum because we have to send a groomer out," Kostka said. "We have three groomers in the county. We need to cover just over 200 miles of trail. We need to open all the gates so it's safe. We need to check to make sure trees have not fallen down on the trails the last time we were through."

Kostka also stressed the importance of staying informed by joining your local snowmobile club and said members are vital to helping open trails.

You can go to the Associated Snowmobile Clubs of Eau Claire Facebook page or website to learn how to join. A few other snowmobile groups in the Chippewa Valley include Chippewa County Snowmobile Trails, Dunn County Snowmobile Association, and Trempealeau County Snow.

You can also look at the Wisconsin Snow Report to see if trails in your part of the state are open.