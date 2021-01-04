Warmer than average and drier air is moving in

The Chippewa Valley saw some wintry mix and snow through the middle of the day. In Eau Claire, it started as a mix before quickly changing over to all snow. It was enough to coat roads and sidewalks in snow and make things a little slick.

The official snow measurement for Eau Claire taken by Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists in partnership with NWS Twin Cities was 0.3". The highest snow report we've received as of late afternoon was one inch by WQOW Weather Tracker Dave in Chetek. Other reports generally show a trace to a half inch.

Eau Claire is a little bit behind average for the year, with the most important number on the snow analysis graphic being the winter to date line. Since it's still early in January, there will be time to make up that deficit. Climate data simply takes the monthly average and divides it evenly among the days of the month even though it tends to fall in larger chunks than the daily snow "normal". For the winter to date, Eau Claire is four inches below average.

We've dealt with visibility issues from fog and snow for much of the past few days, but this is finally coming to an end as a warm front that was also responsible for today's precipitation has drier air behind it. Visibility is much better this evening with many places still reading 10+ miles, which is the highest the automated sensors will report.

In addition, temps were able to warm into the low to mid 30s with even some spots close to 40 to our west in Minnesota. With the fresh layer of snow/moisture on the ground tonight, even the forecast very light wind of 4 to 9 mph is enough to pick up some of that moisture and once again form some patchy fog, but it won't likely be as think as it was the past few nights.

We'll be between a partly and mostly cloudy sky for most of the week even though temps will be warming. Expect highs in the low to mid 30s with spots that get a bit closer to a partly cloudy sky perhaps pushing into the upper 30s through Thursday. Another weak low pressure system approaches us for Wednesday, but the drier air in the lower levels of the atmosphere beneath our clouds will prevent most, if not all, snow from falling in the Chippewa Valley.

After that very slight chance, our next chance won't arrive until the weekend. That, too, brings just a slight chance for snow as temperatures will remain above average through next weekend.