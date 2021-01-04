GA election officials reject Trump call to ‘find’ more votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election.

In the call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which was recorded, Trump repeatedly cites disproven claims of fraud and raises the prospect of a “criminal offense” if officials did not change the vote count.

Saturday’s phone call was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to press a state official to reverse the outcome of the election he lost.

Trump told Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”