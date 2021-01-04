Terrorist threat case is settled

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Monday in the case of the woman who claimed she was the victim of threats that forced Stanley-Boyd schools into a soft hold, but who was ultimately charged with making those threats herself.



Police say in February 2020 Brittany Frane sent threatening text messages to herself, using an app that made it look like her ex-boyfriend sent them. The messages threatened to kill her, her family, and referenced the school district, which went on hold.

Monday in Eau Claire County Court Judge Emily Long ordered Frane to do community service, write letters of apology to the victims, and have no other contact with them. If she does all that and doesn't break any laws for three years, a felony terrorist threat charge will be reduced to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and an identity theft charge will be dismissed.

Frane was also found guilty of obstructing an officer and two counts of telephone harassment, and was ordered to pay more than $1,700 in court costs.