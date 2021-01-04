Significance of electoral vote objections

(WQOW) - As Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory this week, nearly a dozen Republican senators, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, say they are planning to reject electoral college votes from several states. So, what does this mean?

UW-Eau Claire political science professor Geoff Peterson said it appears to be symbolical, given Democrats have the house majority; meaning there's a near-impossible chance of electoral votes being thrown out.

This, Peterson said, is likely why politicians are jumping on board to object because it shows support for their party.

"I don't think anyone in the House or Senate believes they are actually going to go through with this, that they're actually going to throw out any electoral votes," Peterson said. "On a certain level, that actually then makes it safe for people to jump on board this idea. I mean if you're a Republican in the House, what cost is there to say, 'oh yes, throw out all these votes' when you know it won't succeed, right? And the same thing in the Senate."

Peterson added that while there have been electoral objections in previous elections, there has never been an objection this large.