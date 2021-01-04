`Noon Year’s Eve’: toasting the new year before midnight

No need to wait til midnight to celebrate the end of this year. Families, early sleepers and those social distancing might consider a small midday celebration for December 31. Entertaining gurus say it’s easy to bring the festive feeling of a nighttime soiree into the daylight hours for your household or online friends. Themes might include a British-style high tea party or a so-called “Noon Year’s Brunch.” Ask everyone to wear fun hats, tiaras or crowns. If you’re outside, don’t forget the blankets. And depending on your timing, you can still ring in the new year with noisemakers as the clock strikes 12 in other countries around the world.