Memorial hockey will play remaining home games at Hobbs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial High School's boys hockey team will play its remaining home games this season at Hobbs Ice Arena, Athletic Director Kevin Thompson announced Monday.

The Old Abes' first game on home ice will be against North High School on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial's game vs Chippewa Falls on Thursday - scheduled to be played at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with the Old Abes playing as the home team - has been postponed to Saturday, January 16.

North's first scheduled home game at Hobbs is Tuesday, January 12 against Rice Lake.

Thompson said Hobbs' policy will not allow home or away team spectators.

Hobbs Ice Arena closed temporarily in December due to unforeseen repairs.