Man pleads not guilty to Thanksgiving stabbing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man allegedly involved in a Thanksgiving morning stabbing pleaded not guilty to homicide on Monday.

Kelly Weiberg is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide for the death of Travis Lee Smith, along with recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon.

On Monday, Weiberg's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Weiberg was originally charged with aggravated battery but the charge was upgraded to murder when the victim died two weeks after the stabbing.

He is due back in court on March 1.