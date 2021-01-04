Malaysia coroner: No foul play in death of French-Irish teen

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian coroner has ruled the death of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on vacation was most likely a misadventure that didn’t involve other people. The coroner ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide and said Nora Anne Quoirin likely got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own. The 15-year-old disappeared in 2019, a day after the family arrived for a vacation. Her body was found beside a stream on a palm oil estate. Nora’s parents said she was likely kidnapped and wouldn’t have wandered off on her own. The coroner described that possibility as a theory with no evidence. Nora’s parents expressed disappointment with the verdict, saying testimonies clearly showed suspicion of foul play.