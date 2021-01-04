Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in WI, Chippewa Valley

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported across Wisconsin on Monday with two of them in Eau Claire County.

Since spring, 4,884 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

A total of 487,938 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 1,407 since Sunday.

In Eau Claire County, two new deaths were reported on Monday, meaning 79 county residents have now died from COVID-19. There were 52 new cases reported on Monday, putting the county's total at 9,427.

In Chippewa County, 32 cases were added, putting the county over 6,000 for the first time (6,004). The county has had 66 deaths.

Nine more Dunn County residents tested positive for COVID-19, putting the county total at 3,580. Twenty-four people there have died.

