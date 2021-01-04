Faith leaders urge Congress to honor election result

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 2,000 faith leaders and religious activists are calling on members of Congress to honor the result of November’s election. In a joint statement released Monday, they encourage lawmakers to avoid “a delayed and drawn out objection” Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden’s win is to be certified. Signatories include many prominent religious liberals as well as a handful of evangelicals who have criticized President Donald Trump despite his overwhelming popularity among white evangelical voters. Meanwhile, some on the religious right continue to amplify Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.