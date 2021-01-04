Ex-Wisconsin QB Coan says he’s transferring to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan says he’s transferring to Notre Dame.

Coan posted a tweet Monday night that included the Notre Dame logo along with the message, “Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work!”

Wisconsin disclosed two weeks ago that Coan had entered the transfer portal. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to face each other on Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Coan made 18 starts for Wisconsin from 2018-19 but injured his right foot in preseason practice this year and underwent surgery. Notre Dame’s 2021 roster was lacking a proven quarterback to replace Ian Book.