Evers calls up National Guard ahead of Blake charging decision in Kenosha

MADISON (WKOW) ​​— ​At the request of local authorities, Gov. Tony Evers has called up the Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha ahead of the release of a charging decision in the Jacob Blake case.

Blake, who is Black, was left paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back Aug. 23 by a Kenosha police officer who had been called to the scene.

The Kenosha County District Attorney is expected to announce his decision sometime in the next two weeks.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” said Evers. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”

Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department, according to the news release.

The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.

“We work hand-in-hand with communities across Wisconsin to help ensure public safety, and this mobilization represents the culmination of months of planning and partnership with Kenosha,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general. “We are Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who live and work in the same communities as the citizens we serve, and we are always there for our neighbors when they need us.”