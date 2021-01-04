Eau Claire gymnastics opens season with runner-up finish

Eau Claire gymnastics opens season with runner-up finishNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial junior Emma Loen finished third in the all-around competition and the Eau Claire co-op gymnastics team finished second at its season-opening meet Monday night.
Loen's four event score was 32.625, just ahead of teammate Annabella Campbell's 31.95.
River Falls' Autumn Tiede won two events en route to claiming the all-around title with a 35.375. River Falls freshman Rylee Sabelko finished second with a 33.100.
River Falls won the team title with a score of 136.175. Eau Claire finished second with 126.100. Rice Lake finished third with a score of 108.300.
Other local scores from Monday's prep action:
High school girls basketball
Memorial 39, River Falls 37
Hudson 64, Rice Lake 40
Holmen 54, Menomonie 53
Blair-Taylor 70, Augusta 32
Whitehall 54, Eleva-Strum 37
Colby 75, Owen-Withee 42
High school boys basketball
Elk Mound 66, Glenwood City 37
Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46
Alma/Pepin 70, Independence 55
Bruce 68, Winter 31
High school girls hockey
ECA Stars 6, Black River Falls 2