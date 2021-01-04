Eau Claire gymnastics opens season with runner-up finish

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial junior Emma Loen finished third in the all-around competition and the Eau Claire co-op gymnastics team finished second at its season-opening meet Monday night.

Loen's four event score was 32.625, just ahead of teammate Annabella Campbell's 31.95.

River Falls' Autumn Tiede won two events en route to claiming the all-around title with a 35.375. River Falls freshman Rylee Sabelko finished second with a 33.100.

River Falls won the team title with a score of 136.175. Eau Claire finished second with 126.100. Rice Lake finished third with a score of 108.300.

Other local scores from Monday's prep action:

High school girls basketball

Memorial 39, River Falls 37

Hudson 64, Rice Lake 40

Holmen 54, Menomonie 53

Blair-Taylor 70, Augusta 32

Whitehall 54, Eleva-Strum 37

Colby 75, Owen-Withee 42

High school boys basketball

Elk Mound 66, Glenwood City 37

Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46

Alma/Pepin 70, Independence 55

Bruce 68, Winter 31

High school girls hockey

ECA Stars 6, Black River Falls 2