Eau Claire fire officials rescue deer that fell through ice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Fire Department performed a special rescue this weekend, after a deer fell through ice on the Chippewa River.

Fire officials responded to the location near Forest Street Saturday, after getting a report that a deer had fallen through the ice. They said it took several fire department staff including engineer Tim Brantner and firefighter Aaron Crane to perform the ice rescue.

Department officials posted pictures showing the deer safe and sound.

