Dunn County man charged for allegedly hiding his son’s girlfriend

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Dunn County man is being charged for allegedly helping hide a teenage girl who was missing from her home.

Tony Schilling, 49, is charged with interfering with child custody, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer.

Cara Haaf, 16, went missing from her Rice Lake home on December 14. Rice Lake police say she was found more than two weeks later, on December 30, hiding in a closet at her boyfriend's dad's house.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Dunn County Court:

On Dec. 28, one of Haaf's parents received a text from an unknown number saying, "I have your daughter. I killed her and [buried] her in the dump."

Later that day, authorities spoke to Haaf's boyfriend Isaac Schilling, 17, who denied knowing where she was. Dunn County deputies said he hadn't seen Haaf in a week. Neither Schilling would allow authorities in their home. Later that day, authorities were able to get in but didn't find Haas.

The next day, police took a call from someone saying they saw Haaf outside Schilling's home.

On Dec. 30, another Ridgeland resident called and said they saw Haaf at the Schilling home.

Authorities arrived back at the home where Tony Schilling eventually admitted Haaf was hiding in the bedroom closet.

Authorities found her hiding under a pile of clothes in the closet. She was turned over to Rice Lake PD.

Tony Schilling told authorities Haaf had just gotten to the home that morning or the night before. He said he planned on turning her over to police that afternoon.

An officer said he told Tony Schilling that if he truly had intentions of turning over the teen he would have done it earlier.

Authorities add it was likely one of the Schillings who sent the text mentioned above on Dec. 28.

Isaac Schilling was also arrested, although as of publishing, charges have not been filed against him.