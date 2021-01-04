Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:44 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and
sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed
surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&