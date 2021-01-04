Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — For Dr. David Tom Cooke, participating in the clinical trial for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was one step in his efforts to allay concerns about the vaccine’s safety in the Black community. Cooke, who is Black, is the head of general thoracic surgery at UC Davis Health and just one of many health care providers and community leaders who personally understand many Black Americans’ skepticism toward the medical profession. He’s now sharing details about his experience in an effort to build trust. Black Americans have been hit harder by the coronavirus than others but are more likely to distrust the vaccine because of a history of poor health outcomes and abusive medical research.