Authorities identify man killed in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities in Dunn County have released the name of a man killed in a crash on Sunday in Dunn County.

The crash happened at 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, on Highway BB just north of Highway 12 in the township of Menomonie.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, John V. Quinn V (the fifth) was north on 390th Street when he didn't stop at the Highway 12 intersection. He crossed the highway and went onto Highway BB where he left the road and hit a tree.

Quinn, 24, from Elk Mound, was pronounced dead at the scene.