A freezing mix follows a dense fog advisory Monday

The first full week of 2021 starts gray and gloomy and visibility is low. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for western Wisconsin until 12 pm Monday. Visibility may fall below 1/4 mile at times and sub-freezing temperatures could lead to slippery spots on bridges and sidewalks.

Southerly winds out ahead of a cold front have transported enough moisture to keep fog and low level clouds around for Monday. Wind chills will be in the mid 20s as highs climb into the low to mid 30s. Wind speeds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

As the fog lifts around midday, the cold front will bring a chance for freezing rain, sleet and snow. A warm layer of air above the surface may be strong enough to melt snow into rain, but a near freezing layer at the surface could cause that rain to re-freeze.

This freezing mix will enter Wisconsin after 10 am and make it to the Eau Claire area around noon. It will only last for an hour or two before patchy freezing drizzle or flurries linger into the evening. The evening commute may see some slippery conditions, but we aren't expecting any large impacts from the precipitation.

New rain/snowfall amounts will be minimal with 0.1'' of liquid leading to a few tenths of an inch of snow. IF the temperatures profile allows that mix to turn over to all snow.

Other than Monday, Wednesday may see some flakes fall as a stronger clipper passes the region. High temperatures stay above average in the low 30s all week which is well above our average of 23 for early January.