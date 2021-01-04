2021 Alice in Dairyland finals canceled over COVID-19 concerns

MADISON (WKOW) – The 74th annual Alice in Dairyland finals, which were to be held in Walworth County in May 2021, have been canceled, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The 75th finals will be held May 19-21, 2022 in Dane County as previously planned.

Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls will continue in her current role as Alice in Dairyland until July 15, 2022, officially becoming the 74th Alice in May 2021.

“Alice in Dairyland is a long-standing Wisconsin tradition. Even during the unexpected challenges of COVID-19, Alice has reminded us all of the diversity and strength of Wisconsin agriculture,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.

“While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not," Romanski continued. "Canceling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve."

Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be made available on Jan. 3, 2022. After being selected at the Dane County finals, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.