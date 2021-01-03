Warming up for 2021

Warming Trend

Fog should lift Sunday morning. As we head into Sunday our highs return to the upper 20s/low 30s. Our models are hinting at decreasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday, so fingers crossed for a little afternoon sunshine. Monday highs should reach the mid to even upper 30s for some. We have a little disturbance that could bring a few flurries later in the day. Temperatures will hangout in the 30s for the rest of the week which is above average for this time of year. We have the chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday, with rain and snow looking possible. More details tonight on WQOW.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears