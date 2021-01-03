Volunteers and snow maker creates new skiing trail

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many have been itching to get out and cross-country ski, but the lack of snow in the Chippewa Valley this year has made difficult to do so. Luckily, you don't have to wait for a heavy snowfall anymore thanks to a new trail loop using man-made snow.

The 220-meter trail on Silvermine Rd. was built this fall by Silvermine Nordic, an unofficial group of volunteers that share a love of the outdoors. The new trail loop uses a snowmaker so that people can ski even if there isn't enough natural snow on the ground.



The trail was funded by ski groups in the area, including the Chippewa Valley Ski Team, which is made up of middle and high school students from different area schools. Volunteer Craig Manthe said he was inspired to build this trail in part for his daughters who love to ski.

"Making sure kids had something to ski on early in the year, I have two daughters that like to ski and one is going to be a middle schooler so having some snow for her to ski on and train on, and to have fun on too, that's the important part," Manthe said.

Snowmaking isn't cheap, so if you want to use the trail, you'll need to shell out for a $25 dollar season pass. Click here to buy one.