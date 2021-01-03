UK’s Johnson warns of more lockdown measures as virus soars

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely as the country reels from a new variant of the coronavirus that has seen infection rates soar to their highest recorded levels. The U.K. is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past five days. In an interview on Sunday, Johnson laid out the hope that “tens of millions” of people will have been vaccinated against the virus over the coming three months. Johnson also said he has “no doubt” that schools are safe, despite growing concerns by teachers’ unions.