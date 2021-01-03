The Latest: Former Speaker Ryan condemns election protest

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says in a statement that Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory is "entirely legitimate." He is condemning efforts by some Republicans to object to the results and overturn the election in the congressional count of electoral votes on Wednesday. The group of House and Senate Republicans are echoing President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Ryan, who left Congress in 2019, says it "is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans." Ryan urged the lawmakers to reconsider.