Patchy fog leads to Monday snow chances

Many of us woke up to freezing fog this morning that lead to a coating of rime icing on trees, grasses and other surfaces. This happens when supercooled water droplets in the air freeze onto hard surfaces.

Additional fog is possible tonight, although it will likely not be as dense for most thanks to slightly stronger winds. Still, Jackson and Clark County are under a Dense Fog Advisory until noon Monday. Areas in the advisory could see low visibility less than a quarter mile and additional icing.

Monday the forecast focus shifts to a disturbance that is expected to bring a band of snow across Wisconsin from west to east late Monday morning into the afternoon. Most of us can expect between a trace and a few tenths of an inch of accumulation.

As we head into Tuesday, we should see a little more clearing during what will otherwise be a fairly gloomy week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for much of the upcoming week with another slight chance for wintry precipitation Wednesday.