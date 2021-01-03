One dead in Dunn County crash

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A 24-year-old Elk Mound male is dead following a car crash in the Menomonie township, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.



Officials said they received a call just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash came after the driver passed Highway 12 where 390th Street becomes County Road BB. According to the sheriff's office, the driver went through the stop sign and hit a tree. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver's name has not been released pending notification of his family.