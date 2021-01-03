Minnesota eatery serves meals in fish houses during pandemic

VERNDALE, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota restaurant owner has turned one of the state’s favorite winter shelters into an indoor-outdoor dining experience during the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Hagen, who owns the Pirates Den on busy U.S. Highway 10 in Verndale, is serving his meals in fish houses. Hagen tells the Star Tribune that his phone has been “ringing off the wall” since he posted his plan on Facebook. State health officials on Sunday confirmed 2,714 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths in a report that spanned two days because of the New Year’s holiday.