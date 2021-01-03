Milwaukee flight makes emergency landing in South Dakota

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a SkyWest flight from Milwaukee to Denver made an emergency landing in South Dakota after the flight crew reported a cracked windshield. No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine aircraft was diverted to Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and landed without incident at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. No other details were available. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the FAA is investigating the incident