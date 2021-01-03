Fire strikes fuel warehouse on Syria-Lebanon border, 7 hurt

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s army and Red Cross say a massive fire has torn through a warehouse where fuel and gas canisters were stored along the border between Lebanon and Syria. Sunday’s fire caused loud explosions and injured seven people. The warehouse is in the border area of al-Qasr, where the line between the two countries is permeable. The Lebanese army said the explosions occurred away from one of its checkpoints, and none of its members were injured. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and explosion in the warehouse. Smuggling of fuel and diesel is rampant between Lebanon and Syria, and many suspect the warehouse was used to store contraband.