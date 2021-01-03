Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume talks over disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed their years-long negotiations over a controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile. The resumption Sunday came six weeks after Sudan boycotted talks in November. It urged the African Union to play a greater role in reaching a deal over the disputed Ethiopian dam. The negotiations have centered on the filling and operation of the giant dam. Key questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs, and how the three countries will resolve any future disputes. Ethiopia has rejected binding arbitration at the final stage of the project.